How to help your dog stay safe at Halloween

It is very common for animals to have sound sensitivities, while a certain degree of fear is normal, it becomes distressing for both you and your pet if this fear is or becomes severe.

Signs your dog struggles with sound sensitivities ears back, excessive panting, drooling, shaking, hiding away, barking excessively and messing in the house. Dogs will feel scared and alarmed by the loud firework noises. They won’t understand that fireworks cannot harm them and generally will feel safer when they have a hiding space. You can make your dog a ‘safe haven’ or a ‘dog den’. If your dog already has a hiding place then this space can be further improved by making it as snug and secure for your dog as possible, for example by adding blankets or bedding. Try to do this a few weeks in advance so that your dog has time to get used to it and understand that it is a safe place to go to when fireworks start.

Things you can do on the night include ensuring all windows and doors are shut to prevent escapees. Consider distracting your dog from the fireworks by giving them a chew, toy or playing a game with them. Use an ADAPTIL® or another pheromone diffuser close to your dog’s hiding place. It is important to ensure your dog is micro-chipped. This is a legal requirement for dogs from 8 weeks old and will increase the chances of your dog being returned to you in case they run off and get lost. Never punish your dog for displaying unwanted behaviour as a result of fireworks going off as this will only make them more distressed.

With cats it is best to keep them in during bonfire night and ensuring your house is escape proof, cats will run and hide when they are scared. If your cat has a favourite hidey-hole make sure it is accessible and has everything they need for a comfortable stay. If they don’t you could create a den by lining a box or covered cat bed with blankets. Putting it up high will make it more appealing.

With rabbits or guinea pigs it is best to bring their hutch inside and closing the curtains and turning on the TV or play music to muffle the sound of the fireworks and block out the light flashes.

Firework season stresses all pets out if you are concerned it is best to speak to your veterinarian about it.