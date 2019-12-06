I’m A Celebrity, get me to the Riverside Theatre!

He is out of the jungle and packing his bags for a special appearance in Coleraine next year.

The ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’ funny man Andrew Maxwell is set to play a sell-out gig at Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre in May 2020 and, thanks to his popularity in the ITV show, tickets for this hilarious event are sure to sell well as Christmas presents.

Andrew is out of the jungle and back with his creature comforts. He has swapped creepy crawlies, rice and beans for Guinness, good grub and a posh hotel. He’s washed the ants out of his undies and is ready to do what he does best - perform stand-up comedy across the country.

In 1992, Maxwell tried stand-up comedy for the first time at the The Comedy Cellar at The International Bar in Dublin, and from 1995, he made regular appearances on BBC Two’s Sunday Show.

He’s the winner of The Time Out Award for Best Live comic, Chortle’s Best Live Comedian, Best Irish Comedian and Channel 4’s King Of Comedy.

As seen on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here (ITV1), Live At The Apollo (BBC One), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), Qi (BBC2), Celebrity Juice (ITV2), Mock The Week (BBC Two), Roast Battle (Comedy Central) and Winner of Celebrity Mastermind (BBC One). Andrew is also the voice of MTV’s hit show Ex On The Beach, his BBC Radio 4 series ‘Welcome To Wherever You Are’ has returned for a second series and he has been a guest host on The News Quiz.

He has been described as “One of the funniest men in Britain’ The Telegraph; ‘Infuriatingly excellent’ The Sunday Times; “If you can only see one stand-up act, see Maxwell” The Mirror and “Furiously funny” The Times. He is also a double Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominee.

Maxwell has also presented a BBC Radio 4 series called Welcome to Wherever You Are, featuring comics from all over the world.

Tickets are on sale now for ‘Andrew Maxwell - Reality’ on Friday, May 29, 2020. The show is recommended for an audience 16 years +. Booking now on 028 70 123 123 or online https://www.riversidetheatre.org.uk/whats-on/andrew-maxwell-reality