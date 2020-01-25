In My Style with Rachel Boyd

Rachel Boyd is the very proud owner of her very own unique business - 21 Beautique - specialising in skincare, aesthetics and all things fashion!

Selling beautiful pre-loved designer items from her boutique, Rachel and 21 Beautique have become an instant success.

Rachel’s style tips and videos on Instagram(21beautique) have become a must watch for fashionistas across the Province who tune in to see her latest outfits and advice.

Describe your personal style

My own style evolves daily. It’s usually all things bright and striking. I like to have fun with my wardrobe and use it to reflect how I view my journey through life and also stand out from the crowd. Wouldn’t life be so boring if we all had the same taste!

Where do you find style inspiration?

My mum has a fantastic fashion reputation and has always been admired for her fashion sense. I’ve learned much from her creativity to produce bespoke stunning outfits which are skilfully fused together with style and chic. My Mum has inspired me from my earliest days to dress to impress at every chance! I also adore social media and how it can be used to inspire and promote style.

Instagram for me is an absolute favourite. Through it I get to follow style icons, learn about new brands and I’m inspired to think outside the box but at the same time share my own unique twist of quirkiness and funkideas with the world!

What is the best style advice you’ve ever received?

Never to dress to please anyone else but YOU! Put yourself out there, take a risk! What really matters is if you like it! Self belief and creative mindsets will soon help you manifest your individual tastes into a real style icon! I love taking something from a hanger that I’d never normally pick up and actually giving it a go, try it... it’ll open your eyes to so much more!

When I was at school my greatest style allie was my Dad. He hated the standard grammar school uniform and always encouraged me to rebel, be creative and buck the trend. I was always encouraged to be my unique self and to be bold.

What is your favourite fashion trend at the moment?

At the moment I have to say my favourite current trend is the teddy bear coat! I have one in almost every colour and they are just so easy to throw on and feel so warm and toastie inside! They always look fabulous too.

What is your favourite rule-breaking colour combination?

It’s maybe not quite a colour combination but the rule breaker that I love and swear by for winter is wearing my white jeans.

Lots of us put them away for the summer months ready to return again; however they can add so much style to any outfit and definitely brighten up those winter months, after all denim is denim regardless of the shade!

What’s the oldest item in your wardrobe?

I always say sometimes the oldies are the goldies! I have a Burberry coat that belonged to my mum. It’s a Burberry print waterproof mid length coat that will never, ever date.

My Dad bought it for Mum when they just got married and, of course, I had to have it! It’s a timeless piece and a total investment that maybe one day I’ll hand down too!

And the most recent?

My mum always loved Fendi as a young girl and now it’s one of the most popular brands of 2019/20 soooooo! In October I decided I’d treat myself to the famous reversible puffa jacket. It’s waterproof and you can wear it so many ways - it’s a complete dream to wear - also spotted recently on Kylie Jenner too!

Do you keep things in your wardrobe that you haven’t ever worn?

There’s so much excitement in my house when it comes to new outfits, Mum and I just love the parcels arriving at the door. I do sometimes leave older items in the wardrobe for long without being worn but trends come back and some day it will be the perfect fit again. I just get so excited about new trends and styles!

What was your worst fashion mistake?

Whilst thinking about the answer to this question, (my loving brother) Jonathan answered the question for me (lol). He was keen to describe his embarrassment at an 11 year old me wearing red pointed toe kitten heel boots with baggy jeans and a matching mid length denim coat the same shade, finished off with some lips gloss and a quiff in my hair! I thought I rocked the look... others seemed to question it!

Is there a current trend you like?

Layering is my favourite forever trend! I love how adding layers to a simple outfit transforms it into something even more sensational!

What shoes do you wear most often?

As much as I love to be glam and get dressed up, the trainer trend is my absolute favourite! You can do so much with them, whether it be with dresses styled up or mom jeans dressed down, they’re comfy and quirky and an absolute favourite for every day fashion! Apart from trainers I also adore the most recent trend that brought about the come-back of the Dr Marten boots. I tend to wear the black Virginia raw cut leather version as they readily fuse with and add a stylish/quirky contribution to so many outfits!

What are your favourite local shops?

I love supporting local and tend to find little gems in small boutiques across Northern Ireland. One of my favourite is Dietrich Fashion Boutique in Hollywood, Diane always has a fantastic range of fashion. Siren on Bloomfield Avenue is another -you’ll always find a show stopper or something just that little bit different! As a huge Zara fan which is not as local as others, I adore the styles and I am never disappointed.