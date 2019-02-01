IN PICTURES: 12 things you should never EVER say or do to someone from Northern Ireland Northern Ireland folk are a pleasant bunch but there a few issues we are particularly sensitive about. Here they are. 1. The Back Stop Moving swiftly on! jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. The Ulster Fry Never refer to an Ulster Fry as an Irish or English Breakfast. If it has a soda farl and fadge (fried potato bread) then there are no ifs, ands or buts its an Ulster Fry. End of! jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. George Best Unless you want to see what a knuckle sandwich tastes like you would be doing yourself a massive favour if you just nod your head and agree that our Georgie was the greatest there was and ever will be. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. The Titanic It was fine when it left Belfast! jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3