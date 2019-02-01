The Giant's Causeway.

IN PICTURES: 12 things you should never EVER say or do to someone from Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland folk are a pleasant bunch but there a few issues we are particularly sensitive about.

Here they are.

1. The Back Stop

2. The Ulster Fry

3. George Best

4. The Titanic

