In Pictures: 18 insults that only make sense in Northern Ireland

Here are some of the greatest insults ever to be uttered in the unmistakable dolcet tones of people from Northern Ireland.

1. Couldn't watch him/her with a bag of eyes A very sneaky person. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Face like a Lurgan spade To look upset or miserable. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Hallion A loud, obnoxious man or woman without scruples. other Buy a Photo

4. You are such a dose! An annoying person who does not know when to stop being annoying. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more