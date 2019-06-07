These are just some of our favourite insults that only make sense in Northern Ireland.

In Pictures: 18 insults that only make sense in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland people are not just world class debaters but they possess an amazing ability for bringing heated exchanges to an abrupt end with some fantastic insults.

Here are some of the greatest insults ever to be uttered in the unmistakable dolcet tones of people from Northern Ireland.

A very sneaky person.

1. Couldn't watch him/her with a bag of eyes

A very sneaky person.
To look upset or miserable.

2. Face like a Lurgan spade

To look upset or miserable.
3. Hallion

A loud, obnoxious man or woman without scruples.

3. Hallion

A loud, obnoxious man or woman without scruples.
4. You are such a dose!

An annoying person who does not know when to stop being annoying.

4. You are such a dose!

An annoying person who does not know when to stop being annoying.
