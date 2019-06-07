In Pictures: 18 insults that only make sense in Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland people are not just world class debaters but they possess an amazing ability for bringing heated exchanges to an abrupt end with some fantastic insults.
Here are some of the greatest insults ever to be uttered in the unmistakable dolcet tones of people from Northern Ireland.
1. Couldn't watch him/her with a bag of eyes
A very sneaky person.
jpimedia
2. Face like a Lurgan spade
To look upset or miserable.
jpimedia
3. Hallion
A loud, obnoxious man or woman without scruples.
other
4. You are such a dose!
An annoying person who does not know when to stop being annoying.
jpimedia
