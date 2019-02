As the famous attractions burst at the seams, it is worth remembering that Northern Ireland is crammed with quaint, interesting and beautiful spots that deserve our attention. We look at 22 places that are well worth a visit - and offer a true slice of Northern Ireland life.

1. Armoy, Co. Antrim A picturesque Presbyterian Church sits near to the edge of the River Bush and not to far from the centre on the village.

2. Aghacommon, Co Armagh The Tannaghmore Animal Farm is nearby and is well worth a visit for anyone with an interest in animals, farming or both.

3. Cushendall, Co. Antrim The Curfew Tower in the centre of the village was built by then landlord of the town, Francis Turnley, in 1817, to confine riotous prisoners.

4. Downhill, Co. Londonderry Frederick Hervey, 4th Earl of Bristol and Bishop of Derry built a mansion here in the 1700s - a ruined building is all thats left. Also home to the iconic Mussenden Temple.

