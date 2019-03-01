IN PICTURES: 24 things N.I. people do better than the English, Scottish and Welsh Northern Ireland people are without question the friendliest and most genuine you will ever meet in the United Kingdom. Here's a list of 24 things we are much better at than our English, Scottish and Welsh counterparts. 1. Welcome Regardless of whether you are from Northern Ireland or not you can always depend upon the people here to welcome you in a way like no other in the U.K. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Overstay our welcome N.I. people can sit and drink tea like no other group of people in the U.K. so, no matter how diplomatic you think you are there is no way we are leaving until we are good and ready. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Breakfast You can keep your full English, haggis and leeks - when it comes to breakfasts there is nothing in the world that even comes close to the Ulster Fry. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. March The Twelfth is an absolute joy to behold in Northern Ireland and when it comes to the marching side of things we are second to none. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 6