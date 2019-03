Here's an in pictures look at what happened when Erin, Michelle, Clare, Orla and the wee English fella went on a field trip with a group of Protestant boys.

1. Derry Girls S2E1 A still taken from episode one of Derry Girls season two. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Derry Girls E1S2 A still taken from episode one of Derry Girls season two. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Derry Girls E1S2 A still taken from episode one of Derry Girls season two. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Derry Girls E1S2 A still taken from episode one of Derry Girls season two. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more