IN PICTURES: Take a look inside this stunning £525,000 NI home

This stunning, spacious and well appointed property in the tranquil, pretty village of Killough in Co Down, is described by Ulster Tatler Interiors magazine as ‘a hidden treasure by the coast’.

The magnificent detached home is beautifully presented and finished to a high specification throughout, and sits on an elevated site with excellent views over Killough Bay to Coney Island and the surrounding greenery.

The bright, airy and spacious living accommodation is modern and stylish and comprises five bedrooms (four with en-suite), luxury family bathroom, a wonderful kitchen/dining/family area with a great array of gizmos and gadgets designed for luxury living and a vaulted ceiling that further enhances the sense of bright, open space. There is a beautifully proportioned lounge with a feature fireplace, a sun room, study, snug/home bar and a spacious games room on the first floor. Two of the five bedrooms are on the first floor with the gallery/landing providing scenic views and plenty of space to relax.

The kitchen is bespoke and features hand-painted units, marble work tops, polished porcelain tiled flooring, a large island unit with inset Franke sink, a breakfast bar with high stools and lower table seating as well as a Bosch integrated coffee machine and combi oven. There is also a separate formal dining area with floor-to-ceiling windows and double patio doors leading to the front courtyard.

The lounge boasts an antique white fireplace with gas fire and large windows, again with impressive vistas across the bay.

The master bedroom has built-in walnut wardrobes and a separate walk-in dressing room with built-in units leading through to the ensuite which has a walk-in shower with dual shower heads and vanity unit. There are four additional substantial bedrooms, also with built-in furniture. The bathroom has a Jacuzzi style corner bath with mood lighting and dual shower heads. There are lawned gardens to the front and to the rear of the property, with paved patio area and a raised area with a stone built BBQ as well as a children’s play area.