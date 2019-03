If you can think of other women from Northern Ireland who you think should be included in our list then why not let us know by commenting on this story on our Facebook page.

1. Michelle Fairley (actress) Game of Thrones star, Michelle Fairley is from Coleraine. Fairley shot to stardom when she played the role of fearsome matriarch, Katelyn Stark, in hit H.B.O. television series Game of Thrones.

2. Nadine Coyle (singer) Nadine is from Londonderry and is a former member of world famous girl-band Girls Aloud.

3. Christine Lampard (broadcaster and TV presenter) Christine, whose maiden name is Bleakley, is from Newtownards and is married to retired Chelsea and England footballer, Frank Lampard.

4. Bronagh Gallagher (actress and singer) Another talented woman from Londonderry, Bronagh is perhaps best known for her appearances in the films The Commitments and Pulp Fiction.

