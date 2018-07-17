IN PICTURES: This stunning NI castle featured in Game of Thrones could be yours for £500,000

A large section of an historic Northern Ireland castle has been placed on the market - and it could be all yours for a tidy £500,000.

The nineteenth century Gosford Castle, which sits just outside Markethill, County Armagh, has been the backdrop for hit TV show Game of Thrones, is up for grabs and will provide ‘endless possibilities’ for development.

The property is being listed by Maison Real Estate, the section for sale includes the Round Tower, Great Hall, Dining Room House, Old Keep, Inner Bailey and Library Wing.

It boasts over 15 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and 10 reception rooms with a hotel being suggested as one possible route for future development.

Built in 1800s, it was designed in the Norman Revival style by London architect Thomas Hopper and was occupied by the Earls of Gosford until 1921.

During the Second World War the Castle was commandeered and used to accommodate troops and a prisoner of war camp was set up in the estate.

The castle underwent a major refurbishment in 2006 following a £4m investment to turn the castle into 23 luxury apartments

More recently it has been used as a backdrop for the hugely popular television show Game of Thrones.

A spokesperson for Maison Real Estate said there is already a great deal of interest being shown in the listing.

“The portion of the castle being marketed for sale at this point has been partially developed in places with a view to convert the space into six luxury apartments with each boasting an average space of 3500sq ft and with some offering roof top gardens,” they said.

“A potential purchaser could also invest with a commercial direction in mind as the buildings have been used previously as a hotel and as a movie set for the world famous ‘Game of Thrones’ TV show.

“The possibilities are endless and only on inspection can this castle and its beautiful location be truly appreciated.

“For further information please contact our office on 028 (37) 515949.”

