IN PICTURES: Thousands of Vespa scooters invade NI streets

Thousands of Vespa scooters descended on to the streets of Northern Ireland at the weekend.

The event, organised by Vespa World Days, saw enthusiasts from almost 40 different countries set-up camp at Titanic in Belfast.

The cavalcade visited well known landmarks in Northern Ireland including the Folk and Transport Museum, Carrickfergus Castle and Crumlin Road Gaol.

To launch our special Vespa World Days comes to Northern Ireland gallery click on the icon in the bottom left corner of the image or on the link, also above.