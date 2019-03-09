Inspiring new Show plants

There’s a host of exciting new plants being launched this year and making their debut at RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which should inspire gardeners to get planting.

Here are some to look out for...

Clematis ‘Meghan’ (ThorncroftClematis.co.uk)

Needless to say, there’s been a lot of hype surrounding this deep-red flowered variety, named in celebration of the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry last year. It’s a summer-flowering type bearing flowers in May and June, and again from late-July to September, on the current season’s growth.

Rosa ‘Gabriel Oak’ (DavidAustinRoses.co.uk)

You can always rely on David Austin to come up with the goods for scent, colour and reliability and this stunning deep-pink English shrub rose is no exception. Named after the beloved character of Thomas Hardy’s novel Far From The Madding Crowd, it grows to around 4ft and produces large, many petalled rosette blooms, in the style of the Old Roses. Ideal for the mixed border, pots and containers and the rose border.

Digitalis ‘Firebird’ (HardysPlants.co.uk)

This majestic hybrid has adopted the best traits from each of its parents - Digitalis purpurea and canariensis - and has shown to be a robust and vigorous perennial, growing to 120 x 60 cm in dappled shade or sun in any good soil. It produces 90cm spires of delicious warm reddish-pink coloured flowers, which have deep apricot tones in the throat and classic digitalis freckles on the inside of the flower.

Buddleja ‘Butterfly Towers Magenta’ (Thompson-Morgan.com)

Ever thought of growing buddleja as a hedge? Now you might be able to, with the introduction of this new upright buddleja with a columnar habit, which bears beautiful mauve-purple flowers which are a magnet for butterflies. It’s hardy, easy to grow and requires little maintenance.

Begonia ‘Joyful Blaze’ (Dibleys.com)

The foliage on this new houseplant features contrasting, black and glistening red leaves. This tall growing begonia has a bushy habit, is quick-growing and will create a good sized plant within one season. Early autumn brings a flourish of pink flowers.

Clematis ‘Sugar Sweet Blue’ (ThorncroftClematis.co.uk)

This is an exciting new addition as this large open-flowered clematis is scented, with a rich almond fragrance. It flowers on new growth of around 3m during April and early May.