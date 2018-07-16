‘It’s not about what’s in your fridge, but how many fridges you have’

Helen McGurk meets ‘The Daddy’, former international strongman and powerlifter Glenn Ross

Thank goodness Glenn Ross has Goliath-like strength, because within seconds of meeting this powerhouse of a man he whisks me up onto his shoulder like a rag doll, rather than the solidly-built farmer’s daughter that I am.

Former Strongman Glenn Ross

Nicknamed ‘The Daddy’, the 47-year-old is a record-toppling fortress of fortitude; a legendary strongman and powerlifter, whose brute strength has earned him copious UK’s Strongest Man titles.

The Co Down man’s indelibly impressive feats have seen him lift three Citroen Saxo cars, pull a plane, pull a train, bench press a mahogany pool table and hurl many an enormous tyre like it were nothing more than a hula hoop.

I am chatting with Glenn Ross at Crumlin Road Gaol in Belfast as he clears up after the recent Ultimate Strongman Master World Championship 2018, an event which he created 15 years ago, and one that is held annually in the city.

This year’s event saw 12 of the world’s strongest men go leotard to leotard as they demonstrated their preternatural power-lifting abilities.

Ross said the show was a huge success: ‘‘It’s probably what I would call one of my cosier shows, because for some we hire big stadiums like St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

‘‘This one had 1,000 people enjoying the show. They were very close and personal to the athletes - it was almost like a VIP experience for them.’’

In the flesh, Glenn Ross is a hulk of a man. Dressed in a T-shirt and jogging bottoms, he walks slowly in the summer heat.

At his largest, Glenn was one of the heaviest strongmen in the world, tipping the scales at 39 stones (he’s now 27 stones).

His statistics were equally prodigious; his neck measuring 24 inches, his thighs 35 inches, his chest 63 inches and his waist 50 inches - and this for a man of six foot.

Ross followed a strict fitness regime, training every day apart from Sunday, and consuming a mammoth diet to get to his target weight.

‘‘When I was fully at it, I ate about 7,000 or 8,000 calories a day, but some of the guys were maybe on 12,000 calories a day.

‘‘It’s a lot of eating, constantly eating. It’s not about what you’ve got in your fridge, it’s about how many fridges you’ve got in your house. I had a couple of fridges and a couple of freezers as well.’’

Glenn’s breakfast would typically include 12 eggs, a vat of porridge and half a block of ice cream; his grocery bill was subsequently colossal.

‘‘My average food bill going back even 10 years ago was £150 a week for me.

‘‘You were eating a lot of rice and potatoes, it was heavy on the protein, meat and eggs, and a lot of greens as well. It was quite a healthy diet, just vast sums. Because you’re a power athlete you would have eaten a lot of carbs.’’

Did he ever get fed up eating?

‘‘Yes, it was a chore at times - but it had to be done.’’

And finding clothes was also problematic.

‘‘We are very fortunate now because we’ve got a lot of great shops and you get to look smart. But back in the day I was lucky to have a good white shirt because there aren’t many with a 24 inch neck.’’

A little known fact is that Ross started his career as a bodybuilder, sporting an excellent fake tan and very low body fat.

It stayed that way until he decided to pack on the pounds in an effort to become the strongest he could.

‘‘I had done three years of competitions in body building and when I won Mr Ireland, I felt like I achieved as far as I probably wanted to achieve in that sport.

‘‘It’s very tough, I totally respect people that do it. The diet is horrendous, it is just so strict. You have to train so hard and you are in a different zone. Whereas with Strongman, it still has the same dedication, but food is a big factor.’’

Even as a young child, Ross was always aware of his incredible strength.

‘‘I was always the strongest in my school. When I wrestled as a kid nobody could beat me. As I matured into a young adult I knew what I wanted to do. You get a right buzz out of lifting.’’

And as impressive as the circumference of his calves, is his psychological musculature.

‘‘It’s like anything in life, you try to be the best. There’s no room for losers in life, people only remember winners and I’ve had that mindset from I was small. If you want to get on in life, it ain’t given to you, you’ve got to go out and get it.’’

Ross and his wife Yvonne are both originally from Armagh, but have lived in Bangor since they got married.

And he says Yvonne has been a constant through all his years of competing.

‘‘I am glad that she supported me throughout the whole thing and we’re still together after 25 years. She’s my best friend.’’

Glenn, a former bouncer, gave up ‘the door’ some six years ago.

‘‘Obviously the business had grown, so I was in a position to drop it. One of the reasons I started the door was that it was a way of funding my sport.’’

In 2010 he was handed a suspended prison term after being convicted of a serious assault while working in a Newcastle nightspot.

He’s reluctant to talk about the incident but says: ‘‘You are in a high volatile situation, you are basically doing the police’s job.’’

Ross has achieved so much in his career, won so many titles, does he have any ambitions left? ‘‘I want Ultimate Strongman to be the biggest brand on earth. I’m here to take over. ‘‘