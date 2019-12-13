It would be a real ‘Calamity’ to miss singer Ashton

It may be four months away but tickets for Londonderry Musical Society’s production of Calamity Jane in April are selling faster than the Deadwood Stage can travel!

The ever-popular show is being staged by LMS from April 1 - 4, 2020, and the Society is seeing scores of tickets being purchased as early Christmas presents.

And with an award-winning singer taking on the leading role of Calamity, you are advised to book now too. Ashton Murphy from LMS won the Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) award for Best Female Voice for her portrayal of Sarah Brown in Guys and Dolls with the Society and audiences are in for a treat as she takes on the rootin’ tootin’ role of Calamity Jane.

Tickets starting at £14.50 on sale now from www.millenniumforum.co.uk or 028 7126 4455.