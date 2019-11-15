It’s that time of year again....oh yes it is!

It’s panto time and Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre is already well into the festive feeling with tickets for its seasonal pantomime -Jack and the Beanstalk - flying out already.

In association with Mr Hullaballoo, the pantomime combines spectacular sets with lavish costumes and a fabulous cast. This spectacular show is guaranteed to have you all on your feet singing, dancing and laughing along especially with everyone’s favourite dancing pantomime cow Daisy.

It’s sure to be a giant of a tale!

Tickets are on sale now for this adventure of a lifetime. Contact the Box office on 028 70 123 123 or online at https://www.riversidetheatre.org.uk/whats-on/jack-and-the-beanstalk.

* Please note that on Saturday, December 7 at 10am, there will be a ‘relaxed performance’, designed for children and young people with autism and learning difficulties.

Contact the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine for further details.