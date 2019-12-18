Jonny McCambridge: Carols, nostalgia and the magic of Christmas

It’s a Sunday in December and I’m driving on a narrow country road in my battered old car.

I’m trying to find something to listen to on the wireless. I don’t do well with radios that are without old-fashioned dials so I’m blindly pressing buttons until I find something I like.

And then I hear a sound as familiar to me as the gentle snores of my young son when he sleeps beside me. It’s the chime of a harp being plucked. No, it’s softer than that. A harp being brushed lightly with delicate fingers. It creates a soft, circular melody which repeats and spreads, like circles in the water after you drop a stone.

At first you imagine the harpist is in a room on her own, but then the strings section is introduced, so low that it’s difficult to tell when it began at all. Then the effect builds to become a glorious orchestral interpretation of The First Noel.

The piece of music is the third movement of Victor Hely-Hutchinson’s Carol Symphony and it stirs something within me. It’s a feeling so elusive that it’s beyond my diminished mind and clumsy typing fingers to lend an authentic description to it. Best to say that what had been still just seconds before is now in flux, like settled particles of dust in a corner which have been suddenly disturbed.

I look into one of the fields at the side of the road. A harsh overnight frost is being rapidly melted by the heavy, orange mid-winter sun which hangs low in the sky. The glistening blades of grass are shining wet.

Let’s skip forward to another day soon after. My wife and I take our son at night into the centre of the little village in which we live, where a proud Christmas tree with oversized baubles has been erected. Lots of families are gathered there, kids from my son’s school and their parents who we have become friends with. Someone turns up who we have not seen in months because she has been in poor health. Hugs are exchanged. The children run around the tree while the adults roll their eyes and smile indulgently. I am, as ever, socially constipated so am content to stand at the back and smile as my wife fulfils the conversational responsibilities. Each asks the other ‘Are you all ready for Christmas?’

Then a silver band begins to play carols and the crowd sing along, shyly at first but soon with more spirit. Little books with the lyrics to accompany the music have been handed round but I’ve missed out so my choral contribution is incomplete.

‘Hark! The herald angels sing

Glory to the new-born King

Peace on earth and da dum de dum

La la la la la la la!’

Then there’s a countdown from ten and the lights on the tree are illuminated. Some children cheer and clap their hands. The night is crisp. I’m feeling the same sensation I experienced when I was driving in my car, a rousing of something latent. We sing Silent Night and then say goodbye to our friends.

There are threads which stitch the two incidents I have described here together. Obviously they are both related to Christmas and each involves carols. But the reaction I experienced is built more on sentiment than anything cerebral. Perhaps it’s a little bit nostalgic, a little bit wistful.

Like many children of my generation I grew up learning and reciting Christmas carols in school. I didn’t much care for them at the time. Now that I’m much older I find they are the most direct way of piercing the crust that forms through years of experience and cynicism, of reaching a place that is still beautifully quixotic.

Those familiar hymns are a link back to childhood and a time when I had a sense of wonder around Christmas. A feeling that I casually cast aside somewhere in adolescence and have then spent the rest of my life trying to recapture.

Everyone has their own idea of Christmas, whether spiritual or temporal, but it has always seemed to me that it is best defined as an emotion rather than an event. A feeling. A sense that not every day has to be the same, that even though the sun always rises in the east and sets in the west, by coming together the very power of our humanity can raise certain occasions above the others. It’s why people often comment on whether something ‘feels like Christmas’.

And this excitement is best understood by children with their unbridled abandon and enthusiasm, their willingness to paint in bright colours before the experience of life teaches them that you fit in better when you work with paler shades.

So when someone uses the cliché that Christmas is all about the kids it is largely true. Largely, but not entirely. Because the concept is big enough to envelop all of us.

I know people who tell me they hate Christmas and that’s just fine. Many may have good reason to do so. Nostalgia can be negative also, rekindling memories of bereavement or loneliness. I’m not being at all pejorative when I quote Scrooge saying “You keep Christmas in your own way and let me keep it in mine.” That’s everyone’s right.

But for me, when I hear the carol on the wireless or gather with friends around the tree it still produces a flicker of a memory of a time when the world seemed a simpler and kinder place. It’s the same when I join with my work colleagues on the annual festive night out, or exchange gifts with my wife or gather with extended family for Christmas dinner.

And I am lucky in that I have a beautiful young son who is fully immersed in the joy of the coming holiday. Who counts down each sleep and who concentrates furiously as he colours in his home-made festive angel.

And who, very early on Christmas morning, will wake his mother and I with trembling hands. He’ll be too excited to get dressed and will lead us down the stairs towards the dark front room.

And as I walk on the carpet in my bare feet a lot of feelings and memories will form and cluster in my mind. And I’ll wish I had a way to make that sense of wonder last forever. After all, it’s the closest thing to magic I know.