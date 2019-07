The sum of £1,292.83 was presented to the Friends of the Cancer Centre recently by the McManus family from Larne.

The proceeds were raised through the ‘Memorial Scawt Walk’ in memory of John (Sean) McManus.

Son Mark said: “I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of my mum Elizabeth, my brother Paul, my sister Marie, myself and our families to thank everyone who played a part in any way with this hugely successful event.”

The cheque was presented last Tuesday.