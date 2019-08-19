Larne’s first ‘Pride’ event was ‘massive success’

Two thousand people attended East Antrim’s first ‘gay Pride’ event which took place in Larne on Saturday.

Organiser Chris McNaghten said that visitors were mainly from the Larne area but others travelled from across Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Republic of Ireland.

Chris said: “The event turned out to be a massive success, both the daytime event and night-time were heavily supported, over 2,000 people attended the Pride celebrations.

“The event will return in 2020 bigger and better.

“I’d like to thank the Olderfleet Bar for helping make this possible, to all the sponsors and the amazing support from everyone in Larne.”

Commenting on the event, Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson said: “Congratulations to all involved. Larne is just more inclusive today as a result.”

Party colleague Cllr. Danny Donnelly added: “Huge respect to local strongman Chris McNaghten for organising the first Larne Pride.

“What Chris has done for the town is huge and the town came out in support. Great to see businesses in Larne get behind Larne Pride.”