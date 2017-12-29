Late deals

Bargain breaks at home and abroad

LONDONDERRY: Winter Shoppers Special, Everglades Hotel (pictured) from £50 per person sharing. This exclusive winter offer includes overnight accommodation, full Irish breakfast and a seasonal cocktail on arrival. To book call 028 7132 1066. Offer available until February 28, 2018.

CO TYRONE: Seamus Heaney HomePlace Offer, Glenavon House Hotel, from £62 per person sharing. Enjoy bed and breakfast, a four-course dinner in The Cellar restaurant, full use of the leisure facilities and an entrance ticket to Seamus Heaney Homeplace. Offer only valid on Sunday or Monday. To book call 028 8676 4949. Offer available until January 31, 2018.

VERONA CITY: 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on January 20. Price: £489 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

GRAN CANARIA: Puerto Rico, 3 star Eden Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on January 14. Price: £379 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

FUERTEVENTURA: Corralejo, 3 star LABRANDA Alisios Playa, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on January 13. Price: £339 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

LANZAROTE: Costa Teguise, Las Caletas Village – Three Bedroom Villa, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on January 31.

Price: £399 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

TENERIFE: From Belfast, January 16, El Duque Aparthotel, Costa Adeje, 3 Star, AI, 7nights from £759pps.

LANZAROTE: From Belfast, January 11, El Trebol, Costa Teguise, 3 Star, AI, 7nights from £649pps.