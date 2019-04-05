Carrickfergus will be the setting for a Learning Disability Pride Day this June.

Following the success of the first ever Learning Disability Pride in Spring 2016, Carrickfergus and District Senior Gateway Club in partnership with Mencap NI will be hosting a second event on Saturday, June 22.

The event will begin with a carnival style parade leaving from Taylors Avenue football ground before finishing in the castle car park where there will be plenty of live entertainment, stalls and fun activities for the whole family.

This is a day for everyone — children and adults with and without a learning disability — to come together and celebrate the place of people with a learning disability in society, in a fun and celebratory atmosphere.