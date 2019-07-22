Lifeboat crew rescues yacht from rocks in Islandmagee

Larne Lifeboat crew has been praised for rescuing a yacht from rocks at Ballylumford in Islandmagee.

The alarm was raised by Portmuck Coasguard which was alerted at 5.10 am this morning (Monday) by reports from Larne Harbour that a yacht had broken its moorings.

A spokesperson for Portmuck Coastguard said: “Both Larne Lifeboats were quickly on scene and after a risky situation due to strong onshore winds, they were able to establish a tow line to the casualty which was pulled off the shore and returned to a mooring at EABC (East Antrim Boat Club).

“Thanks to the quick action of the lifeboat crew, the yacht was recovered without damage.”