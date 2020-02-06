Lighting up the night for Cancer Focus NI

Calling all walkers to sign up for the amazing new Firmus Energy Northern Lights Walk charity event through Portstewart’s magically lit coastal route, on Friday, March 6.

This is a fun, adventurous way to spend a special evening, meet new people and see this stunning coastal route as you’ve never seen it before – plus raise funds for the vital work carried out by Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

The charity has joined forces with 26 Extreme, who are organising the exciting torch-lit event.

Ian Cumming, Company Director from 26 Extreme, said: “We are delighted to welcome Cancer Focus NI as our official charity partner for the 2020 Firmus Energy Northern Lights race and walking event. We are looking forward to welcoming participants from all over Northern Ireland to take part in this truly unique event. Get your torches to the ready.”

Laura Irwin, Outdoor Events Officer, Cancer Focus NI, said: “I’m so excited about our first Northern Lights Night Walk. You have to be 18 or over and you can choose either a 5K or 10K walk. Registration takes place at The Crescent, Portstewart, and we will have a UV paint station to ensure everyone is lighting up the coast! Everyone taking part will also enjoy music and be rewarded with hot drinks, cake and a medal at the finish line. We’ve done a similar event up Cave Hill in Belfast many times and it has been hugely popular.”

It is £20 to register and Cancer Focus NI is asking everyone to raise as much in sponsorship as they can. For more information visit www.cancerfocusni.org/events/