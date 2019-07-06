Love Island, festival and country cool feasting

There’s something about eating outdoors. A generous helping of fresh air and (hopefully) sunshine can magically make even the simplest meal taste delicious.

That’s all to the good, because summer’s no time to be slaving over a hot stove indoors - but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take a little time and trouble over the table.

Undated Handout Photo of Go Full On Festival Boho Paper Lantern, �10, Talking Tables. See PA Feature INTERIORS Picnic. Picture credit should read:Talking Tables/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature INTERIORS Picnic. WARNING: This picture must only be used with the full product information as stated above.

By giving a setting a real sense of occasion, maybe opting for a theme, you’ll not only make it memorable but you could ramp up the fun - a few drinks could turn into a party and a supper into a celebration.

“Having lunch and supper parties outside is one of the real joys of summer,” enthuses interior designer, Joanna Wood. “I really like using unusual nature-inspired dishes in the shapes of leaves, and I like to work to a theme and pick a different one each year.”

This year she’s creating her own ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ al fresco setting, to give a patio area a theatrical touch. “A theme allows you to be creative and you can incorporate flowers, candles and maybe floating flower heads with tea lights for evening parties,” she says. “It’s all about a bit of imagination and planning that will result in something you can enjoy for the whole season.”

So turn the tables on dull dining and instead experiment with one of these three themes: Love Island style, a fun festival vibe, or a little slice of calm with country cool...

Dine like a Love Islander

If you envy those fit reality TV show residents in their sun-drenched Mallorcan villa, create your own sizzling Mediterranean hotspot. It could be perfect for leisurely meals and chilling (romancing optional!).

Group potted palms, ferns and other tall foliage around simple seating. Low benches or boxes made comfy with foam rectangles wrapped in bright fabric will do nicely. Finally, inject another zip of sunshine colour with outdoor rugs and cushions. Then sit back and enjoy the banter!

Mix a decor cocktail and pick up on Love Island style with slogans and beach style accessories - pool blue and flamingo pink rules!

Go full-on festival

Festival season’s arrived. No tickets - no problem! Simply give a table setting a boho, laid-back vibe, turn on the sound system, and have your own personal ‘feastival’ - without the mud, wellies or sagging tents.

This look is all about personality - pops of colour, mismatched china, and lots of freshly cut flowers and foliage. Don’t take it too seriously - there’s no room for formality here - just give it a bit of hippy-dippy character that makes it kick-off-your-shoes relaxing.

Feel free to pile on the paper lanterns and garlands - use solar lights for when the sun’s gone down - and add jewel-coloured glassware for a dash of glamour.

Conjure country cool

The beauty of a rustic scene is its simplicity. All that’s needed are a wooden table and chairs, a linen runner and napkins, and plenty of lanterns and candles. Don’t forget to cater for chilly nights by putting a throw or a blanket on each chair.

Perch battery operated tea lights atop jam jars or logs to give them a bit more height, or use them in hanging glass lanterns above a table to turn it into a focal point.

The closer you get to echoing your indoor taste outside in your garden ‘room’, the more successful the result will be.