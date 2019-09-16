Lurgan comedian's BBC Mastermind clip leaves the Internet in stitches

A hilarious clip showing Lurgan comic Sean Hegarty on BBC quiz show, Mastermind, has gone down a storm on social media.

The recording was shared by BBC 2 on social media recently titled 'How not to go on Mastermind'.

In the video, Hegarty is invited by Mastermind presenter, John Humphreys to sit in the iconic leather-clad chair.

Mr. Humphrys asks Hegarty for his "chosen subject" to which he replies "hilarious jokes".

"This will be a very short round - here we go," said Mr. Humphrys.

"Where is the worst place to hide in a hospital?," asks Mr. Humphrys to which Hegarty replies "I.C.U."

A further 11 questions follow and the Grand Opera House in Belfast even gets a mention.

The clip was shared on social media to help promote Mastermind on the BBC iPlayer.