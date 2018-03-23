Make tracks for renovated station

A rare opportunity to own one of Northern Ireland’s historic former railway stations has come up.

Three properties in one lot are being offered at the former Saintfield Railway Station that dates back to 1856 and was expanded in 1890 with the construction of the signal cabin and the ticket office.

The hallway and living area

It operated for almost 100 years before closing in January 1950. It has had two owners since then with the present owners taking up residency in September 1997. They commenced a labour of love to restore the station master’s house, the ticket office and the far side waiting room. All three buildings have been transformed and are available to buy as one lot.

The residence retains original features throughout and boasts great potential for business and residential use. The ticket office and platform have been painstakingly restored to achieve modern living standards.

This building boasts an original hallway which still includes the original ticket hatch now looking through to the kitchen and a living room with original sash windows, shutters and a high ceiling with original cornice. What was once an open air platform now forms part of the accommodation with floor to ceiling windows and doors. The walls have original noticeboards and posters. You will find a bedroom with a modern ensuite with wet shower area, a master bedroom and a bathroom with an original free standing bath.

The signal cabin is the last of its kind owned by the Belfast County Down Railway with the rack levers still in place and original solid flooring. It has been transformed internally to provide accommodation suitable for modern living standards including an extension added to the rear of the building.

The far side waiting room has now been transformed into independent studio accommodation with an open plan living room and bedroom area and shower room.

Walking around the three properties, you will find an abundance of old signage, signals, the platform and the recess where the track was.