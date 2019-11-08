Marankal exhibition at Roe Valley Centre

Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre welcomed Anushiya Sundaralingam and her exhibition ‘Marankal’ to Limavady at a special launch event recently.

Originally from Sri Lanka, Anushiya has been based in Northern Ireland for over 20 years, having completed her degree in Fine and Applied Arts in Belfast School of Art. She has continued to work here, as well as exhibiting her work nationally and internationally. Alongside this, Anushiya has been an arts facilitator for numerous public organisations including The Ulster Museum. Her work is included in many prestigious collections including the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Queen’s University, The Open University Ireland and Northern Bank.

The exhibition will continue in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre until November 16.