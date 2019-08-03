Marvellous night for Moon Dancing

A Lisburn author has just released his first novel - with a book launch in Canada.

Iain McLachlan’s thriller ‘Moon Dancing’ was launched worldwide by Silver Bow Publishing at a special event in New Westminster in British Columbia.

Candice James, who served as the City of New Westminster’s poet laureate, is the owner of Silver Bow Publishing, which has published Moon Dancing. It’s the first in a series of three books.

“To my mind, it’s really quite a big deal not only to Silver Bow Publishing but also to New Westminster because I don’t know of any other writer from Ireland that has been published by a New Westminster publishing company and travelled from Ireland to New Westminster to launch their novel,” James said.

“The writer has quite a following in Ireland and the United Kingdom, so New Westminster also benefits from the international exposure garnered from overseas sales.

“Moon Dancing is really a great book, with a strong story line, excellent character development and excellent writing. I am hopeful it will have film rights optioned on it,” James said.

“The book is 512 pages and is a fantasy thriller about two clans of werewolves, with many twists and turns in the plot. Very well-written and truly is a page-turner.”

Janet Kvammen, vice president of the Royal City Literary Arts Society, reviewed the book. A big fan of thrillers and the supernatural, she said she was swept deeper into the “mysterious otherworld of the Garon’s Northern Den and the Noctrailis” with every page.

“Excellent character development and sustained suspense prevails as the chilling tale unfolds. Moon Dancing definitely is a leader of the pack, and not only makes for a fantastic read but will also make an excellent gift for the fantasy-horror aficionado in your life. I can’t wait for Volume 2.”