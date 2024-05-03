Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The secure pre-paid car park we chose was only a four-minute walk from our accommodation - the glamorous five-star Marylebone Hotel - our plush central location for a 24-hour stay during which we'd discover some of the area's finest food and drink offerings along with its diverse and impressive collection of shops.

Before checking-in and with hunger prevailing after a long journey, it was time for our lunchtime reservation at Aubaine, a stylish, atmospheric French restaurant nestled within a small shopping community on Moxon Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After devouring three delightful courses of 'Calamars frits' (squid), the deliciously indulgent 'Lobster and prawn roll' and a rich dessert of 'Chocolate and cherry tart' - all washed down with a couple of glasses of crisp white wine - it felt like our weekend of gastronomic indulgence had well and truly begun.

The new 'Elm Leaf' installation which serves as a gateway to Marylebone Village. Image: Sister London

But it's not all about the food here as Marylebone Village is also a go-to destination for shopping, boasting an eclectic mix of stores including both one-off concepts and independent brands.

Margaret Howell, for example, on Wigmore Street, the British clothing brand designed for an active lifestyle, and Gerard Darel, the elegant Parisian store known for its casual separates and beautiful fits. There's also Beige Plus, providers of stylish and high-end plus-size clothing for women, while not forgetting Daunt Books, the large Edwardian book store renowned as a true Marylebone Village institution.

One of the most mouthwatering and indulgent brands in the area is Rococo Chocolates on Moxon Street, a must-visit if you're tempted by a bit of high-end confectionery. We certainly were, and after a few delectable tastings we picked our favourites and sauntered out with the inevitable goodie-bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankful that our hotel was just around the corner, we rested our weary bodies the only way we knew how, with a bottle of fizz in our stylish fourth floor corner suite, admiring the views of the pretty Georgian streets below.

Indulgent delights at Rococo Chocolates on Moxon Street. Image: Sister London

The Marylebone is a luxury, boutique hotel located on a quiet corner of Welbeck Street, ideally situated among the many trendy retailers and restaurants. Its appeal is its stylish decor and five-star service, while it also boasts an ambience that matches the area's vibrant charm.

As you walk through the doors a friendly face welcomes you into the chic lobby, with the inviting nooks and crannies of the adjoining Cocktail Bar continuing the enticing tone.

Our light and airy two-bedroom suite oozed decadence as we were spoiled rotten for space, which included a separate living area housing a 55-inch Smart TV, a Bluetooth speaker, coffee machine and a number of other special amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was almost a shame we had to vacate, but what was in store for the rest of the evening reminded me of why London is one of the world's top cities when it comes to gastronomical offerings.

One of the spacious suites in the five-star Marylebone Hotel. Image: Simon Brown

First up it was drinks at Home Marylebone, a thriving venue in the heart of the High Street where we sat at one of the few spare tables available for a couple of thirst-quenching rounds of pre-dinner cocktails. Standout drinks were two of Home's signatures, the Pineapple Margarita and Lavender Gin Martini, both delightful and unique infusions that certainly whetted the appetite for the food that followed.

Moving on to New Cavendish Street and dinner at Naroon, where we enjoyed the delights of an authentic Persian feast featuring food with a uniquely deep and intricate relationship to its native land.

Think delicate spices and rich flavours, which is certainly what we got to start with thanks to the wonderful selection of Sangak Bread and accompanying dips that were placed in front of us, which included delightful bowls of House Hummus along with the aubergine-based Kashk-e Bademjoon and Mirza Ghasemi, and egg-inspired Oliveiyeh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After main courses of Persian-spiced chicken and lamb chops, and Gheymeh Bademjoon (aubergine, tomato and lamb stew) we were fit to burst, but filling ourselves with as much as we could of a cuisine unfamiliar to us seemed like the best way to educate our palates.

An exterior view of Home Marylebone on Marylebone High Street. Image: Sister London

After a light breakfast the following morning in the hotel's chic 108 Brasserie, we aimed to burn off a few calories with another walk down the High Street, stopping to admire London’s oldest surviving elm tree near the Garden of Rest.

The historic landmark, which famously survived the Second World War and the 1970s elm tree disease outbreak, has also inspired the village’s most recent art installation, based on the area’s ‘Elm Leaf’ emblem, to celebrate the acclaimed shopping and dining destination’s unique heritage.

The appearance of the piece, which serves as a gateway to the village, also coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Marylebone Summer Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next we headed towards Marylebone Lane to check out a cluster of independent boutique stores, including Dinny Hall the jewellers, vintage clothes shop O Pioneers, and VV Rouleaux, a creative haven for ribbons and stylish trimmings. We also stumbled across David Penton & Son, Marylebone Village's oldest, one-stop hardware store.

And then there's Marylebone Farmers' Market, held on the streets every Sunday between 10am and 2pm, where we browsed around the variety of seasonal food items, purchasing a few artisan and locally-produced treats to take home.

Our final port of call was Sunday lunch at The Cavendish, an independent gastropub tucked in a corner off the High Street, where we enjoyed quirky cocktails and sumptuous roast dinners of beef and lamb. Both cuts of meat were of the highest quality, with each plate accompanied by the obligatory giant Yorkshire puddings and seasonal veg.

Delicious Persian cuisine at Naroon, Marylebone Village. Image: Sister London

A trip to London never lets us down, but in Marylebone Village, it's safe to say I've found my favourite urban haven.

TRAVEL FACTS