Midtown Sounds coming to Ballymena

A music event celebrating top up and coming musical talent in the province is to be launched in Ballymena later this month.

Organised by the Ballymena BID and in association with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, “Midtown Sounds”, is being held in the town centre on Saturday, February 24, and will celebrate the best musical talent in Northern Ireland with a range of live performances planned at various shops and eateries throughout the town.

Confirmed acts include singer/songwriter Brash Issac, Runabay and Sarah Crockett with many more yet to be announced.

Following the success of the Ballymena Means Fashion event, the Summer Carnival and Discount Day, the event organisers believe Midtown Sounds will have the same appeal.

Ballymena BID manager, Alison Moore said, “We are very excited about the launch of Midtown Sounds in Ballymena. Alongside Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, we have secured performances from some of the best musicians locally and from across the province, and we’re delighted that they have agreed to showcase their talent.

“We want people to enjoy their experience in the town centre and with the wide range of retailers and the beautiful eateries and bars already available, the addition of live entertainment will be an added bonus. Musicians will be placed in over 20 shops and eateries throughout the town centre from 12pm – 3pm on Saturday, Feburary 24, and we have ensured, where possible, that the music in each venue reflects the ambience of the store.

“We have had great feedback from the traders in the town, as well as the visitors to the town following our previous events and we want to ensure people get more than they expect when they visit Ballymena. There is so much to offer, not just from our traders but also the standard of performers in the area; Midtown Sounds is the perfect platform for them to showcase their amazing talents.”

Midtown Sounds will officially launch on Friday, February 23, from 7pm in Follow Coffee Co. with a preview of some of the fantastic talent performing at the music event.

For more information check out the Braid Arts Centre website at www.thebraid.com, Ballymena Means website www.ballymenameans.com or Facebook @thebraidartscentre and @BallymenaMeans