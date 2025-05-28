Millennial staff in Belfast ‘constantly’ check their phone at work

Millennial employees in Belfast check their mobile phones at work more than any other age group, a new study reveals.

New research from mobile network operator Talkmobile has highlighted how residents living in Belfast are seemingly glued to their phones around the clock, especially at work.

In general, a third of employees (33%) in the Northern Irish capital check their phones at least once every ten minutes, with a further one in ten (11%) checking it ‘constantly’ at work.

Millennials - aged 28 to 43 - are the generation who look at their mobile the most at work, with two-thirds (67%) looking for updates at least once every ten minutes and nearly one in five (17%) ‘constantly’ scrolling during office hours.

Talkmobile - the winner of nine customer care awards since 2023 - commissioned the study across the whole UK, which quizzed 2,000 Brits across all age groups as part of its drive to promote simple, uncomplicated tech that doesn’t distract from daily life.

The wider survey revealed that a quarter (25%) of Gen Z check their phone at least once every five minutes during office hours while a third (35%) look for texts or social media updates every 10 minutes.

One in 10 Gen Z (10%) – aged 18 to 27 – even told researchers they ‘constantly’ check their phone at work, while two-thirds said they take a peek at their handset at least once an hour.

Millennials seem similarly obsessed with their phones while at work, with a fifth (20%) checking their handset once every five minutes, and a quarter (26%) every 10 minutes.

Around three-quarters (76%) of the 28 to 43-year-old employees look at their phone at least once an hour, according to the study.

The UK's baby boomer generation are the least likely to glimpse their gadget for the latest news or tittle-tattle while on the job.

Just 2% of staff aged 60 and above said they check their phone once every five or 10 minutes, and around one in 10 (16%) said they look at it at least once an hour.

Work is not the only place Gen Z Brits feel it is appropriate to check their phone. A quarter (25%) admit they look at their mobile in the cinema, compared to one in 10 (16%) millennials.

However, Gen Z appear to have more self-control when it comes to other aspects of life – and are seemingly more engaged with friends and family than the generation above them.

According to the study, millennials are the most likely to whip out their phone and check for updates during a whole host of social and everyday situations.

Two-fifths (41%) of millennials would think nothing of browsing social media while out with friends, compared to a third (35%) of Gen Z Brits.

And, millennials (16%) are more likely to use their phone during Sunday lunch with the family than Gen Z (13%) or Gen X (11%) and Boomers (6%).

In contrast, Boomers are more likely to browse their phone while watching TV with their partner, with a third (36%) admitting they do this, marginally more than Gen X (35%).

Sarah Boyle, Head of Operations at Talkmobile said: “At Talkmobile we believe that a phone should live more in your pocket than the palm of your hand. To be a part of your life - not your whole life.