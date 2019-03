Milltown Accordion Band will be hosting its 10th Anniversary Gospel Concert on Saturday, March 23, in Cullybackey College.

Compere for the evening, which gets underway at 7.45pm, will be Rev Gary Millar.

It will feature Grace In Harmony Trio, John Porter, The Montgomery Sisters and Milltown Accordion Band.

Admission of £6 is payable at the door.

Everyone welcome.