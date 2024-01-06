EuroMillions Results: check winning lottery numbers for Friday February 22 £24,259,190 million jackpot

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 6th Jan 2024, 09:24 BST
Updated 22nd Feb 2025, 08:01 BST

Friday's EuroMillions winning jackpot came in at £24 million - here's the winning numbers.

The draws are held twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the next draw being held on Tuesday, February 25

What are the winning numbers for the latest Euromillions draw?

The winning numbers for last night's National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot have been revealed.

The EuroMillions prize came in at £24 million.

Here are the results for last night's EuroMillions draw and if it’s been won.

What were the EuroMillions winning numbers for Friday, February 22?

The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw were revealed at 8:45pm on Friday evening.

The winning numbers are:

01:03:11:20:43

The Lucky Stars are: 02 : 11

Check on the National Lottery website

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.

Has a winner for the EuroMillions jackpot been announced?

The jackpot has not been won but two UK players matched 5 winning £10,872.60

What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection for Friday January 5?

The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1million for the lucky winner.

X X Z Q 3 8 9 6 6

What are the Thunderball results?

The winning numbers for the Thunderball draw were revealed last night at 8pm, with a prize money of £500,000.

The winning numbers are: 03 : 19 : 21 : 24 : 37

with the Thunderball 04

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website here.

When is the next EuroMillions draw?

The next Euromillions draw will be held on Tuesday February 25

