The draws are held twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the next draw being held on Tuesday, May 9.

What are the winning numbers for the latest Euromillions draw?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning numbers for last night's National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot have been revealed.

A lottery ticket for the EuroMillions draw

The EuroMillions prize came in at £138 million.

Here are the results for last night's EuroMillions draw and if it’s been won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What were the EuroMillions winning numbers for Friday, May 5?

The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw were revealed at 8:45pm on Friday evening.

The winning numbers are:

03 : 08 : 18 : 34 : 49

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lucky Stars are: 03 : 07

Check on the National Lottery website

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.

Has a winner for the EuroMillions jackpot been announced?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jackpot was won on Friday with 3 winning tickets. One UK winner will collect £46,209,384.50

What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection for Friday April 28?

The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1million for the lucky winner.

The winning UK code was: H N W Q 8 2 6 5 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the Thunderball results?

The winning numbers for the Thunderball draw were revealed last night at 8pm, with a prize money of £500,000.

The winning numbers are: 04 : 06 : 09 : 10 : 38

with the Thunderball 12

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website here.

When is the next EuroMillions draw?