EuroMillions Results: check winning lottery numbers for Friday May 5 £138 million jackpot - it could be you
Friday's EuroMillions winning jackpot came in at staggering £138 million - here's the winning numbers.
The draws are held twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the next draw being held on Tuesday, May 9.
What are the winning numbers for the latest Euromillions draw?
The winning numbers for last night's National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot have been revealed.
The EuroMillions prize came in at £138 million.
Here are the results for last night's EuroMillions draw and if it’s been won.
What were the EuroMillions winning numbers for Friday, May 5?
The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw were revealed at 8:45pm on Friday evening.
The winning numbers are:
03 : 08 : 18 : 34 : 49
The Lucky Stars are: 03 : 07
Check on the National Lottery website
You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.
Has a winner for the EuroMillions jackpot been announced?
The jackpot was won on Friday with 3 winning tickets. One UK winner will collect £46,209,384.50
What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection for Friday April 28?
The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1million for the lucky winner.
The winning UK code was: H N W Q 8 2 6 5 4
What are the Thunderball results?
The winning numbers for the Thunderball draw were revealed last night at 8pm, with a prize money of £500,000.
The winning numbers are: 04 : 06 : 09 : 10 : 38
with the Thunderball 12
You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website here.
When is the next EuroMillions draw?
The next Euromillions draw will be held on Tuesday, May 9