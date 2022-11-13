News you can trust since 1737
Lotto Results: check winning lottery numbers for Saturday's £4million rollover National Lottery jackpot - and if it’s been won

Last night's Lotto rollover jackpot came in at an impressive £4 million - here's the winning numbers.

By Michael Cousins
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

What are the winning numbers for the latest Lotto draw?

The winning numbers for last night's National Lottery Lotto jackpot have been revealed.

The Lotto rollover prize came in at a respectable £4 million.

Here are the results for last night's Lotto draw and if it’s been won.

What were the National Lottery Lotto winning numbers for Saturday November 12?

The winning numbers for the draw were revealed last night.

The winning numbers are: Ball numbers 04 : 11 : 22 : 37 : 44 : 48 Bonus ball – 39

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.

Has a jackpot winner for the been announced?

One lucky person matched all 6 balls winning £4,006,571

When is the next Lotto draw?

The next Lotto draw will be held on Wednesday November 16

National Lottery