The winning numbers for last night's National Lottery jackpot have been revealed.

The Lotto prize fund came in at a whopping £9 million.

Here are the results for last night's National Lotto draw and if anyone has claimed the top prize.

Lotto results: check winning lottery numbers for Wednesday's £9 million jackpot - and if it’s been won

What were the Lotto winning numbers for Wednesday, February 2?

The winning numbers for the Lotto draw were revealed last night at 8pm.

The winning numbers are: 06, 22, 29, 48, 50, 59.

The bonus number is: 03.

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.

Has a winner for the Lotto jackpot been announced?

The National Lottery have confirmed that no one has won the £9 million jackpot, meaning it will now rollover to the next draw.

When is the next Lotto draw?

The draws are held twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturday, with the next draw being held on Saturday, February 5.