More than half of £600 energy vouchers issued now redeemed – Post Office

Energy prices

Those who pay their electricity bills by direct debit receive the £600 directly into their bank accounts.

Thousands of others are receiving the payment via a voucher posted to their house to be redeemed at a Post Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money includes a £400 payment as part of a UK-wide support scheme and an additional £200 in recognition of Northern Ireland’s dependence on home heating oil.

Electricity companies are being funded directly for the scheme to deliver money to households amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Consumers in the rest of the UK began to receive energy support payments last year, with the political impasse at Stormont blamed for the delay in the rollout in Northern Ireland.

The rollout of the vouchers started in the region two weeks ago in the middle of January.

On Tuesday, the Post Office said more than half of the total energy vouchers, issued on behalf of the Government to households in Northern Ireland, have now been redeemed, according to its data.

A spokeswoman said around 250,000 vouchers have been redeemed out of a total of 500,000 that are being issued in the ongoing rollout.

The rollout of the vouchers has been described as on track to be completed before the end of February.