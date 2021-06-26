Northern Ireland woman Julie-Anne banking on Bitcoin to make her rich

Mum-of-one Julie-Anne Burns from Belfast is one of an estimated 2.3 million adults in the UK who holds cryptocurrencies.

Disenchanted with standard financial institutions, the 47-year-old sought a new way to grow her money and cryptocurrency, or digital money, seemed like a good way to “cut out the middle man” ie banks and the government.

But whilst many will have heard of the term cyrptocurrency and, most likely, Bitcoin the first and so-called ‘grandfather’ of virtual currencies, many struggle to get their head around the concept.

Indeed, while ownership of cryptocurrencies has increased, understanding of them appears to have decreased, according to recent findings from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

In layman’s terms, cryptocurrency is a type of digital or virtual money. It serves as ordinary money, such as dollars, pounds, euros, yen, etc. But it has no physical counterparts — banknotes or coins that can be carried around, that is, the cryptocurrency exists only in electronic form.

Cryptocurrencies use decentralised technology to let users make secure payments and store money without the need to use their name or go through a bank. They run on a distributed public ledger called blockchain, which is a record of all transactions updated and held by currency holders.

Julie-Anne, a former bank manager and financial educator, explains: “In 2008 there was the big financial crash; in a nutshell the banks messed up. What happened then was that a group of computer programmers got together and thought why do we need the banks, the government or any sort of third party. So they created this online version of cash and the first one was Bitcoin.

“Then they created this huge technology called the blockchain. All it is is one big spreadsheet. People make it sound more complex than it is, but it basically records every single exchange, so it removes human error or any kind of deceit or lies.

“Really there’s no true value of a coin -the value is only based on what demand there is for it. It’s very clever. If you were to buy one Bitcoin at the minute it’s $32,000, so people buy a piece of it. If you have $1,000 dollars, you’ll own a piece of a bitcoin, not a full one.”

Julie-Anne is now involved in an online business where she earns Bitcoin.

“A lot of people are out there trying to buy Bitcoin from their wages, but I actually earn it. I’m part of a business, CashFX, that includes 270,000 of us world-wide. Only a year ago there was only 25,000 of us. It’s spreading like wildfire because there’s a way you can earn Bitcoin as opposed to having to delve deep into your pocket and buy it.”

A quick Google search reveals a pretty unflattering picture of CashFX, but Julie-Anne isn’t disconcerted by the negative comments.

“If you research them (CashFX) you find lots of bad news stories, but that’s great because there’s a lot of people trying to tear strips out of us at the minute because we are doing so well.”

And she is convinced cryptocurrencies can make you rich.

“Absolutely. I have no doubt in my mind that what I am doing at the minute is building for my future without having to go down the classic route of a pension, or putting money into a bank account and getting a pittance as a return which is what we are currently faced with in savings accounts. People have to look outside the box.”

On average individuals have invested around £300 in cryptocurrency. However the Financial Conduct Authority has warned investing in these type of digital currencies is high risk and investors should be prepared to lose all their money.

Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said that, while many consumers appear to understand the risks, “some are carelessly playing with fire”.

He added: “There is a dark underbelly lurking in the figures, which suggests there is still potential for widespread consumer harm.”

Julie-Anne agrees there is a lot of scepticism, but is adamant cryptocurrency is still a “fantastic investment”.

“That’s because it’s a virtual unknown. Ten years ago bitcoin was worth a couple of pounds, it’s now worth $32,000 and it’s predicated to go to $500m per coin by 2030.”

Personally, she invested an initial $1,000.

“The business sends that (money) to a highly regulated broker who trades it on the Foreign Exchange Market, which far surpasses the stockmarket. For the last two years we have been getting a return of anywhere between five and six per cent a week - you wouldn’t even get that a year in the bank. So my thousand dollars in the last year has gone to over $10,000 now - that’s from the profit on the trading on the Foreign Exchange Market.

“I withdraw my money every week into what is called a cryptocurrency wallet; my money is sitting in that wallet, just the same as if you had a wallet in your back pocket, except its online. I withdraw my profits from the funds from the Foreign Exchange Market and that’s my pay - and then it goes into my wallet and there it is sitting as Bitcoin.

“As Bitcoin goes up, my profits go up too. But equally as Bitcoin goes down, my profits go down, but I’ll withdraw it quickly into my bank account or something if Bitcoin’s going down. All my profit is sitting in that wallet and I’m waiting on the bull run (a long period of price growth).

“If you were investing in a stock or share, the best thing to do is to sit on it, and allow it to grow over time. The great thing about it (cryptocurrency) is that getting money in and out of it is very easy and that’s why it appeals to the masses as an investment at the minute.”

Julie-Anne said she’s in the “growth stages”, but hopes to make it her full-time enterprise.

“At the minute it’s generating roughly about £1,200 a month. When it’s generating about £2,000-2,500 then I’ll start dropping away other things, but I’ll always retain my financial education business, where I teach families how not to be ripped off by financial institutions, how they can get rid of their mortgages and how to get the right insurances.”

Her advice to others curious about Bitcoin, or any of the alternative crypto currencies, is “do your research”.