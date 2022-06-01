£250m fund launched to support NI SMES

Jack Hamilton, COO, Mash Direct, Marty Colvin , RD, HSBC and Lance Hamilton, sales director, Mash Direct

Whilst concerns about the broader market remain, HSBC’s customers are thinking about growth via investment, acquisitions, and capital expenditure. Businesses have said that they are ready to invest for growth and are confident about the prospects for their businesses. They point to the biggest areas of opportunity as sustainability (12%) and digitisation (11%).

The Fund is a key part of HSBC’s commitment to help British businesses to innovate, thrive and grow in the UK and internationally. SMEs are vital to the UK economy and account for three fifths of the employment and around half of turnover in the UK private sector according to the FSB. The Fund, which includes specific regional and locally focussed allocations, will seek to ensure that companies throughout the country can benefit.

This year’s fund also includes ring-fenced funding for businesses trading internationally (£2 billion), in the agriculture sector (£1.2 billion) the tech sector (£500m) and franchise businesses (£500m).

It is also aligned with the Green SME Fund (£500m) for businesses of all sizes to transition and thrive in a low carbon economy and the new Growth Lending Fund (£250m) for high growth tech businesses to support well-equitised, high growth, loss-making scale ups early in their growth journey.

Since launching the SME Fund in 2014, HSBC has lent more than £90 billion helping businesses to make the most of their money, now and into the future and opening up a world of opportunity for our customers.

The HSBC UK SME Fund enabled Mash Direct, a Northern Irish processed vegetable company, to increase its production capacity and meet growing demand. Using a seven-figure funding package from HSBC UK, the sixth-generation family-owned business made a custom-built, on-farm production facility in County Down more environmentally friendly. The company was also able to hire 12 new staff and increase training to up-skill staff.

Small business minister, Paul Scully, said: “This new fund puts HSBC on course to have lent more than £100 billion to UK small businesses within a decade, which is a great milestone for HSBC and even better for the communities across the country being helped to thrive.

“This extra funding builds on the support available through government schemes like Help to Grow and Start Up Loans to help small businesses grow and reach their full potential.”

Small business commissioner, Liz Barclay, explained: “The challenges facing small businesses are beyond imagination. The problems caused by poor payment practices such as late or delayed payments, and extended payment terms pile pressure on cash flow. Small firms are the lifeblood of the economy, and they must be paid fast and fair, and if they are to have the confidence to invest and build the resilience, they’ll need to weather the storms ahead and they will need the support of funds like this more than ever”.

Peter McIntyre, head of business banking at HSBC UK, said: “SME are vital to the UK economy, and our customers have told us they are ready to invest for growth. The £15 billion fund will help businesses to expand internationally, as well as here in the UK, supporting key sectors and driving investment across the regions.