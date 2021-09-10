Northern Ireland fans during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match against Switzerland. Photo by Niall Carson/PA Wire

In a statement issued today, the governing body said: “The Irish FA truly values the support and devotion of the Northern Ireland fans.

“They are critical to our game and we are concerned that there is unhappiness with our approach to ticket pricing.

“We want to hear personally from the fan base and work with them to resolve the situation.

“To that end we have today contacted the ‘Amalgamation of Supporters Clubs’ and invited them to meet with us as soon as possible.