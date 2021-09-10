‘We truly value support of fans’: IFA agree to meet with clubs over ticket pricing
Following criticism from fans over Northern Ireland ticket prices, the Irish FA have agreed to a meeting with supporters clubs.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 6:06 pm
Updated
Friday, 10th September 2021, 6:27 pm
In a statement issued today, the governing body said: “The Irish FA truly values the support and devotion of the Northern Ireland fans.
“They are critical to our game and we are concerned that there is unhappiness with our approach to ticket pricing.
“We want to hear personally from the fan base and work with them to resolve the situation.
“To that end we have today contacted the ‘Amalgamation of Supporters Clubs’ and invited them to meet with us as soon as possible.
“We look forward to a constructive and open engagement.”