Moygashel mother’s magical moment for little Harley

A mum from Moygashel has handed over a cheque for £1,908.99 to RNIB NI after a hugely successful fundraising campaign in honour of her son Harley.

The money raised by Zoe Stinson is already going to good use in the local area and a new support group for parents who have children with additional needs is being set up.

The new group, called Magical Moments, has been created in partnership with RNIB NI, fellow charity Angel Eyes NI and Sure Start and will fill a gap in resources for families in the Dungannon area.

Zoe and her family raised the money after holding a ‘Waxing in the Dark’ event in April in homage to RNIB’s popular fundraising event ‘Dine in the Dark’.

Zoe came up with the idea with her friend Jamielea Tate to thank RNIB NI for supporting her one-year-old son Harley who has bilateral coloboma of his iris retina and optic discs and a scarring of the maculas.