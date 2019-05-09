Native of Londonderry passes away in Ontario

Johnston (John) Scott, who passed away peacefully at Owen Sound, Ontario, was a native of Londonderry, where he was born on January 4, 1937.

He was the son of Johnston and Louise (nee Edgar) Scott and attended Foyle College as a young man, joining the Royal Ulster Constabulary after leaving school and emigrating to Canada in 1957.

He arrived in Toronto and started work as a clerk for Canadian National Railway (CN). While attending a dance in Toronto he met his future wife Linda Mathews, whose family were from

England, and the couple were married near her hometown in 1959.

When they returned to Canada it was to Montreal, where John Scott began a career at Imperial

Tobacco, at the same time attending McGill University, from which he graduated as a Registered

Industrial Accountant.

The couple had four children, who were born in Quebec and the family then made a brief move to

Sarnia in Ontario before settling in Coburg, in southern Ontario, 95 kilometres east of Toronto in 1971.

The Londonderry native held several senior management positions at General Wire and Cable

(Belden) in Coburg before retiring in 1993. The couple continued to live in Coburg until 2015 when they sold their family home of over 40 years and moved to the town of Meaford, in Grey County Ontario, which had been established by an Irish settler in the 1830s.

The move was to ensure John and Linda were closed to their family and grandchildren.

The couple recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary along with their family.

In his younger days John Scott enjoyed playing rugby and the sport of curling. He was a keen

gardener and a member of Cobourg Lawn Bowling Club in previous years. He also enjoyed swimming and boating.

The couple cherished several trips home to England and Northern Ireland as well as travelling abroad to Portugal, Spain, Morocco, the Canary Islands and Gibraltar. They also explored much of Canada and the United States.

John was the father of Karen Strong (married to Craig) of Rockwood, Sharon Harbottle (married to Dean) of Clarksburg, John Scott (married to Laurie Cupsky) of Clarksburg, and Pamela Scott-Bovens (married to Michael) of Whitby, Ontario. He was also the much-loved grandfather of Madelene, Brandon, Hillary, Scott and Grand and the great-grandfather of Tiyanna.

The 82-year-old is survived by his sisters Ann Taylor and Gillian Ramsey and their husbands Ronald and Christopher, both of Northern Ireland and by his brother-in-law Peter Richardson and many nieces, nephews and their families.

The Scott family received friends at the Ferguson Funeral Home in Meaford on May 2, and a private family service was conducted on May 3.

Donations were encouraged to the Owen Sound Hospital Foundation and the Canadian Cancer

Society.