'New national anthem' for Northern Ireland gets the thumbs up

A local entertainer has written and performed a song featuring the names of villages, towns and cities in Northern Ireland.

Aaron Butler, who is from Belfast, shared 'The Places of Northern Ireland' video on social media on Wednesday.

'The Places of Northern Ireland' was written, recorded and performed by N.I. entertainer, Aaron Butler. (Video courtesy of Aaron Butler/Aaron's Videos)

The video has been viewed almost 20,000 times and has been shared by hundreds of people on Facebook.

Aaron's video is performed to the tune of 'Yakku's World' from the 1990s animated series called 'Animaniacs'.

Aaron joked that his song could be "the new national anthem" for Northern Ireland.

"I've lost count of how many times I've watched this video - it's just so funny," commented on woman.

Northern Ireland entertainer, Aaron Butler. (Photo courtesy of Aaron Butler)

Despite his best efforts, Aaron was not able to include every village, town and city in Northern Ireland.

A lot people from places that did not feature in the song joked with Aaron asking him why he had left some places out.

"Genuinely thought he was gonna forget Comber," said one relieved viewer.

"I am struggling to come to terms with the fact you left out Macosquin," said another.

