NI Children to Lapland link with Glens potato firm

Glens of Antrim Potatoes has teamed up with the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days To Remember Trust in a three-year partnership that will help the charity bring hundreds of local children with terminal illnesses and life-limiting conditions to experience the festive magic of Lapland.

The new collaboration adds to the support Glens of Antrim Potatoes has already given the charity since they joined forces in 2012. Over this time the potato producer has raised approximately £35,000 for the NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICTLT).

The charity, which was set up ten years ago, has transported over a thousand terminally ill children and those with life-limiting conditions, to Santa Park in Roveniemi, the official hometown of Santa Claus on the Arctic Circle in Lapland in Finland. Its next trip is scheduled for mid December when over 100 children will be gifted with an experience to remember.

The new three-year partnership between Glens of Antrim Potatoes and NICTLT is a bittersweet announcement for Michael McKillop, Managing Director of Glens of Antrim Potatoes, who was a close friend to the Founder of the charity, the late Jack Rodgers MBE who passed away earlier this year.

Mr McKillop said: “The NI Children to Lapland and Days To Remember Trust is a very special organisation that makes a difference to vulnerable children here who face big battles everyday alongside their families. It is an honour for us to get behind such a great cause and inject a bit of magic and joy at Christmas time for those who deserve it most.”