Dates and locations of the Lent Assizes in the NW and the NE

LENT ASSIZES, 1738-9

North East Circuit.

County of Meath at Trim March 22

County of Monaghan at Monaghan March 28

County of Armagh at Armagh March 31

County of Antrim at Carrickfergus at Carrickfergus the same Day.

County of Down at Downpatrick, Wedensday April 11

Co of Louth at Dundalk, Tues . April 17th

Co. of the Town of Drogheda at the Tholsel, Friday April 20th

Lord Chief Justice Reynolds, Mr Justice Ward, Justices

North West Circuit of ULSTER.

Co. of Westmeath at Mullingar, Monday March 12th

Co. of Longford at Longford, Wed. March 21st

Co. of Cavan at Cavan, Saturday March 24th

Co. of Fermanagh at Enniskillen, Thursday March 29th

Co. of Tyrone at Omagh, Monday April 2d

Co. of Donegall at Lifford, Friday April 6th

City and County of Londonderry at Londonderry, Tuesday April 10th

Mr. Justice Gore, M. Prime Serjeant Singleton, Justices