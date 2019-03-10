Dates and locations of the Lent Assizes in the NW and the NE

LENT ASSIZES, 1738-9
North East Circuit.
County of Meath at Trim March 22
County of Monaghan at Monaghan March 28
County of Armagh at Armagh March 31
County of Antrim at Carrickfergus at Carrickfergus the same Day.
County of Down at Downpatrick, Wedensday April 11
Co of Louth at Dundalk, Tues . April 17th
Co. of the Town of Drogheda at the Tholsel, Friday April 20th
Lord Chief Justice Reynolds, Mr Justice Ward, Justices
North West Circuit of ULSTER.
Co. of Westmeath at Mullingar, Monday March 12th
Co. of Longford at Longford, Wed. March 21st
Co. of Cavan at Cavan, Saturday March 24th
Co. of Fermanagh at Enniskillen, Thursday March 29th
Co. of Tyrone at Omagh, Monday April 2d
Co. of Donegall at Lifford, Friday April 6th
City and County of Londonderry at Londonderry, Tuesday April 10th
Mr. Justice Gore, M. Prime Serjeant Singleton, Justices