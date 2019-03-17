Deserting soldiers tried to steal horses

BELFAST

Some Weeks ago John Downing, Hostler at the George in this Place, having hired to Horses, Value about ten Guineas, unto Joseph Hooper and John Hamilton, by Agreement to carry them to Moyra, about thirteen miles distant from Belfast; but they thought proper to ride to Cork, where it is supposed they sold them; but being suspected of Crimes, were apprehended by Richard Toller, Esq; Surveyor at Cove near Cork, and they not giving a satisfactory or true Account of themselves, were sent to Cork Jail.

Its since discovered by a File of Men come from Edinburgh, in Quest of them, that they are Serjeants, and deserted a Regiment there for fraudulently procuring Quantities of Cloth from the Merchants, and causing a Soldier (one of their Accomplices) to sell the Same clandestinely at an under Value.

The Soldier receiv’d 200 Lashes, and its believed the File of Men have by this Time got them into their Custody, and it is hoped the Hostler will soon come by his Horses again.