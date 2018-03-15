IN PICTURES: 13 forgotten NI sporting photos that will leave you nostalgic for the 1980s

Northern Ireland at two World Cups, Barry McGuigan’s meteoric rise to stardom, Alex Higgins and Denis Taylor taking the snooker world by storm. We’re all agreed the 1980s was jam-packed with memorable sporting moments.

Here, we’ve uncovered some forgotten images that will leave you nostalgic for yesteryear.

Click on the link above to launch the gallery.

IN PICTURES: 21 photos of everyday life in Northern Ireland in the 1990s



IN PICTURES: Then and now - Northern Ireland towns and cities down the years

