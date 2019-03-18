Late Archbishop of Canterbury’s works on sale in Belfast and Derry

Proposals for Printing by SUBSCRIPTION

THE whole Works of the most Rev. Dr. John TILLOTSON, containing 254 Sermons and Discourses on several Occasions; as also the Rule of Faith, all in three Volumes Folio, in Half-binding at 30s. one Half to be paid down at subscribing, receiving at the same Time the first Volume which is ready to deliver, the 2d and 3d Volumes to be dispatched with all Expedition, done on the same Letter and Pater with the first Volume already Printed, paying the remaining 15s. at Delivery.

N.B. The said Work will be likewise Printed in small 8vo. or 12mo. in 15 Volumes, at the same Price of the Folio Edition, where ther is six Volumes already Printed to deliver to the Subscribers, paying down 15s. and the other 15s. at the compleating the Whole.

Those that have already the first Folio, or the six Volumes 12mo. at to pay down 10s. at subscribing, and 5s. at receiving every five Volumes 12mo. Those that subscribe for 10 Sets shall have an eleventh Gratis.

Subscriptions are taken by the Undertaker George Grierson, his Majesty’s Printer, at the King’s Arms and Two Bibles in Essex-Street; by Mr. James Blow, Bookseller in Belfast; and by the Booksellers in Cork, Derry and Waterford.

[John Tillotson, 1630 – 1694, was the Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury]