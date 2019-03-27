March 1739: Scottish news

From the News Letter of March 13 1738 (March 24 1739 in modern calendar)

SCOTLAND. Edinburgh, Feb 26.

By Private Letters we are informed, that the following Lords spoke for and against the Motion for the Directors of the S.S. Company attending the House of Peers, when the Convention is to be considered, viz.

For the Motion.

Duke of Argyll. Earl of Winchelsea, Earl of Chesterfield. Lord Carteret. Lord Bathurst. Lord Gore. Lord Strafford.

Against the Motion.

Duke of Newcastle. Lord Chancellor, spoke four times. Earl of Cholomondly. Duke of Devonshire. Earl of Ilay.

Divided with the Minority.

Duke of Argyll. Bishop of Lincoln. Earl of Scarborough. Bishop of Litchfield. Earl of Peterborough. Lord Tolbot. Viscount Lonsdale. Lord North. Visc. Limington. Lord Lovell. Bishop of Oxford. Marquis of Lothian. Biship Glocester. Earl of Essex.

The 2d Division carried 49 to 42.

Edinburgh, March 2.

The Presbytery of Dunkeld lately resolved to draw up a favourable Representation of the Case of Mr. James Hog Minister of Caputh, in order to be laid before the Very Rev. Commission, and to desire the Advice of that Judicature, in what Manner they shall proceed in that new and arduous Point of refixing his Pastoral Relation.