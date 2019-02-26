Old Belfast: Historic images from the Northern Ireland archives including the launch of the ‘Titanic’
Looking back at Belfast life.
All pictures: Getty Images
1. Lord Carson
Irish unionist politician Sir Edward Carson (1854 - 1935, right) with Ruby, Lady Carson during the Orangemen's Day celebrations in Belfast, Northern Ireland, 12th July 1920. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Winston Churchill (1874 - 1965) is presented with a green hat and clay pipe by students during rag week at Queen's' University, Belfast, 3rd March 1926. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)